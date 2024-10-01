Inside LinkedIn’s Bengaluru office, where rooms are named Kaju Katli, Gulab Jamun. Watch

Most individuals envision an ideal workplace brimming with lavish amenities and the freedom to work at their own pace. However, while many find their offices less than perfect, Raunak Ramteke, a Community Manager at LinkedIn India, recently shared a glimpse of his impressive experience at LinkedIn's headquarters in Bengaluru during his three-day trip. His social media posts have certainly sparked interest among users. A LinkedIn employee shared videos showcasing Bengaluru HQ's unique amenities. (Instagram/raunak_ramteke)

Amenities galore at LinkedIn HQ

Raunak took to Instagram, posting a series of three videos showcasing the remarkable features of LinkedIn's Bengaluru office. From innovative meeting rooms to comfortable relaxation areas, the office is a playground for professionals. One of the most fascinating aspects of the office is its uniquely named rooms, such as ‘Kaju Katli’ and 'Gulab Jamun,' bringing a touch of Indian culture to the corporate environment.

The office also boasts a dedicated gaming room where employees can engage in activities like cricket, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and relaxation. A special music room is available, allowing team members to unwind and get creative between tasks.

Social media buzz

The videos have attracted significant attention online, with many users sharing their thoughts in the comments. One viewer remarked, “This is the kind of office that makes you want to go to work every day!” Another commented, “Craving to be in the gulab jamun room” A third user chimed in, saying, “It looks like a perfect blend of work and play. I need this in my life!”

Others also shared their admiration, with one user noting, “So much stylishly set office, fancy!”

A comparison to Google

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a corporate office has gone viral for its enviable workspace. Earlier, a video featuring a corporate employee at Google in Singapore captured attention for similar reasons. Instagram user Kay, a Korean expat, shared a day in her life at Google, showcasing the vibrant and engaging environment there.

Impressive, isn't it?