' 6,000 a month in Bengaluru': Man questions sister-in-law's salary as a kindergarten teacher

The salary offered to a kindergarten teacher in Bengaluru has become a talking point on social media after a man shared how much his sister-in-law was offered for the role. His post questioned whether it was possible to survive in a metro city on such a low income, especially at a time when school fees continue to rise.

The post received a range of reactions from social media users. (Representative Image)

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According to the post, the offer was for a playschool or kindergarten teaching position in Bengaluru with a monthly salary of just ₹6,000.

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Man questions ₹ 6,000 salary for kindergarten teacher

The post was shared on X by user Mohamed Nowsath. In the caption, he wrote, "My sister-in-law just got a job as a playschool or kindergarten teacher, and she will be paid a whopping ₹6,000 per month in Bengaluru. While school fees are skyrocketing, teacher salaries are plummeting. How on earth can anyone live on under ₹6,000 a month in a metro city?"

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{{^usCountry}} His post struck a chord with many users, who said the amount was far too low for a city like Bengaluru, where the cost of living continues to rise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His post struck a chord with many users, who said the amount was far too low for a city like Bengaluru, where the cost of living continues to rise. {{/usCountry}}

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Social media users share their views

The post received a range of reactions from social media users. One person wrote, "Snabbit pays its employees ₹18,000 to ₹20,000. Probably your sister-in-law is getting paid less than the ayah and helper working in that kindergarten. She should simply not join at that salary."

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Another user took a sarcastic swipe at unrealistic budgeting and commented, "According to the government, with ₹6,000 she can pay ₹1,000 for rent, ₹1,000 for children's education, ₹500 for electricity and water, ₹1,000 for vegetables, travel may be free in Bengaluru, save ₹1,000, and enjoy eating out with the remaining amount. She just needs to adjust and never complain, or else she will lose the job."

A third user pointed to a larger employment issue and wrote, "It is the classic demand and supply mismatch. Nurses also earn barely ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 a month in India, while they thrive in European countries and the Gulf."

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Others questioned why anyone would accept such an offer. "True and sad, but schools are still finding teachers at that cost. I hope your sister-in-law did not take the job," one comment read.

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Another user highlighted the importance of early childhood educators, writing, "Kindergarten teachers have a massive responsibility for children. They deserve better pay."

One more person added, "My house help, who works half a day, earns more than that."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)