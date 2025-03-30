66-year-old woman gives birth to her 10th child, 45 years after her first: 'Never used contraception'

Alexandra Hildebrandt, a 66-year-old historian and museum director from Germany, has given birth to her 10th child, defying conventional norms of motherhood. Hildebrandt, who owns and manages the Wall Museum at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, welcomed her newborn son, Philipp, on March 19 at Charite Hospital in Berlin. The baby, delivered via caesarean section, weighed seven pounds and 13 ounces. Due to medical precautions, he was placed in an incubator immediately after birth to ensure his well-being, reported the Fox News. Hildebrandt said she conceived naturally and did not use fertility treatments.(Unsplash)

Hildebrandt’s journey as a mother spans nearly five decades. She had her first child in 1977 and later embraced motherhood again in her 50s, giving birth to eight more children through C-sections. Her large family includes her eldest daughter, 45-year-old Svetlana, followed by Artiom, 36. The younger children—Elisabeth and Maximilian, 12-year-old twins, along with Alexandra, 10; Leopold, 8; Anna, 7; Maria, 4; and Katharina, 2—were all born in her later years.

Healthy lifestyle

Despite her age, Hildebrandt said she conceived naturally and did not use fertility treatments. “I eat very healthily, swim regularly for an hour, run for two hours, don’t smoke or drink, and have never used contraception,” she told Bild. She also expressed her joy at welcoming another child, saying, “I feel like I’m 35.”

Professor Wolfgang Henrich, director of the Clinic for Obstetric Medicine at Charite, described her case as “an absolute rarity in obstetric medicine” and acknowledged the challenges her pregnancy posed. However, he noted that she handled it well due to her strong physical and mental health.

Fertility expert Dr. Alex Robles from Columbia University Fertility Center called pregnancies at this age “very unusual” and noted that the chances of conceiving naturally after 45 are less than 5%. He also warned about potential health risks for both the mother and baby.

Hildebrandt, however, remains an advocate for having children, stating, “There is such a tendency to be unfriendly to children. Many people would revise their judgment once they had contact with children. We should encourage people to have more children!”