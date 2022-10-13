75-year-old woman flawlessly flings spinning top. Video will wow you

A woman’s flawless technique of flinging a spinning top has left people stunned. Shared on the official Twitter handle of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s office, the video captures her showing her skills while taking part in Chhattisgarhiya Olympics.

The caption of the video, when translated from Hindi, reads, “Even age could not stop the enthusiasm. The 75-year-old grandmother who participated in Chhattisgarhiya Olympics surprised everyone by flinging a spinning top. Example of liveliness shown in the village of Alda.”

Take a look at the video that shows the elderly woman’s incredible skill:

Since being shared on October 10, the video has gathered close to 5,700 views. The post has also received more than 550 likes.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on October 6 inaugurated the state’s own Olympics. The multi-sport event will continue till January 6, 2023 and includes several traditional games. The government also released a press release about the event.

“Chhattisgarh is known for its rich and unique culture and tradition. However, as modern civilization grows, people are gradually forgetting their old culture and traditions. Soon after taking charge as Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel started working on an action plan to promote the state’s glorious culture and tradition. Now, Baghel has undertaken a special initiative to revive one of the most delightful parts of our age-old tradition--traditional games--in a grand way by organising the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics,” they shared.