7-feet tall ‘muscular baba’ from Russia at Mahakumbh left teaching to become a sadhu

Devotees from all over the world are visiting Mahakumbh Mela 2025, which is being organised at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The largest gathering on earth is attended by Indians, foreign devotees, dignitaries, and sadhus. Among them is the “muscular baba” from Russia, who has grabbed the spotlight due to his well-defined physique. A “muscular baba” at Mahakumbh Mela 2025, who left social media in awe. (Screengrab)

Dressed in simple saffron-coloured clothing, with a big jhola by his side and a rudraksha mala around his neck, the sadhu was spotted visiting the religious gathering. Several social media users shared his videos and photos, which went viral.

“Parasuram of modern era”

Seven-foot tall Atma Prem Giri Maharaj has created a frenzy among social media users, with many calling him the incarnation of Parasuram. According to Hindu mythology, Parasuram is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is said that the main reason behind his birth was to eliminate sinful and ruthless kings to reduce the burden of the earth.

His birth anniversary, Parshuram Jayanti, is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha, which usually falls in May.

“Muscular Baba”

According to Moneycontrol Hindi, the baba, nicknamed the “Muscular Baba,” is a seven-foot-tall wrestler. He learned about Hinduism about thirty years ago and has adopted the religion since then.

Though from Russia, he currently lives in Nepal. Leaving his teaching career behind, he made it his life’s mission to promote Hinduism. He is a former disciple of Pilot Baba and a member of the Juna Akadha.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 started on January 13 and will continue until February 26. Devotees visit this gathering for spiritual purification by taking a dip at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.