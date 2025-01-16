Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

7-feet tall ‘muscular baba’ from Russia at Mahakumbh left teaching to become a sadhu

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 16, 2025 03:47 PM IST

Originally hailing from Russia, the ‘muscular baba’ currently resides in Nepal. Reportedly, he adopted Hinduism about 30 years ago.

Devotees from all over the world are visiting Mahakumbh Mela 2025, which is being organised at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The largest gathering on earth is attended by Indians, foreign devotees, dignitaries, and sadhus. Among them is the “muscular baba” from Russia, who has grabbed the spotlight due to his well-defined physique.

A “muscular baba” at Mahakumbh Mela 2025, who left social media in awe. (Screengrab)
A “muscular baba” at Mahakumbh Mela 2025, who left social media in awe. (Screengrab)

Dressed in simple saffron-coloured clothing, with a big jhola by his side and a rudraksha mala around his neck, the sadhu was spotted visiting the religious gathering. Several social media users shared his videos and photos, which went viral.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi mom Sally El Azab travels to India to attend Mahakumbh: 'Never in my life have I seen…’

“Parasuram of modern era”

Seven-foot tall Atma Prem Giri Maharaj has created a frenzy among social media users, with many calling him the incarnation of Parasuram. According to Hindu mythology, Parasuram is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is said that the main reason behind his birth was to eliminate sinful and ruthless kings to reduce the burden of the earth.

His birth anniversary, Parshuram Jayanti, is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha, which usually falls in May.

Also Read: IITian Baba at Mahakumbh: He studied aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay, then turned to spirituality

“Muscular Baba”

According to Moneycontrol Hindi, the baba, nicknamed the “Muscular Baba,” is a seven-foot-tall wrestler. He learned about Hinduism about thirty years ago and has adopted the religion since then.

Though from Russia, he currently lives in Nepal. Leaving his teaching career behind, he made it his life’s mission to promote Hinduism. He is a former disciple of Pilot Baba and a member of the Juna Akadha.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 started on January 13 and will continue until February 26. Devotees visit this gathering for spiritual purification by taking a dip at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On