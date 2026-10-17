RTI panel issues bailable warrants against Ludhiana SHO for skipping three hearings

Punjab State Information Commission has issued bailable warrants against Jitender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Daba police station in Ludhiana, for repeatedly skipping hearings in an appeal over the non-disclosure of information sought under the transparency law. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 25, 2026. (HT File)

The commission, presided over by State Information Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sandhu, took the action after noting that the public information officer (PIO) had remained absent during three consecutive hearings on December 22, 2025, March 10, 2026, and June 17, 2026, despite notices being sent through registered post.

The commission observed that the officer’s repeated non-appearance had hampered the proceedings, delayed the disposal of the appeal and reflected disregard for the authority of the statutory body. It noted that such conduct undermined the effective implementation of the RTI Act, 2005, which is intended to promote transparency and accountability in public administration.

The warrants were issued in appeal, filed by Balwinderjeet Kaur Mann against the public information officer attached to Daba police station and the first appellate authority in the office of the Ludhiana commissioner of police.

The case took a further turn after the appellant’s daughter, Rattan Kaur Mann, appeared before the commission and informed it that her mother had died. She requested permission to pursue the appeal on her deceased mother’s behalf to obtain the requisite information. The commission directed her to produce a legal heir certificate and an authorisation letter.

The commission also noted that a show-cause notice had been issued to the PIO under Section 20(1) of the RTI Act on June 17, 2026, but the officer had failed to submit a reply despite being given an opportunity to do so.

Exercising its powers under Section 18(3)(a) of the Act, the commission directed Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma to ensure service of the bailable warrants and secure the SHO’s presence, along with the information sought in the RTI application dated June 11, 2025.

The commission further warned that if the SHO failed to appear at the next hearing, an appropriate recommendation would be sent to the Punjab director general of police in accordance with the law.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 25, 2026.