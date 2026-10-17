Despite foreign trips, CM failed to get investment: Sukhbir

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday said it will organise a statewide yatra covering all assembly constituencies of Punjab, starting from Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on November 10. SAD to start statewide yatra from Sri Damdama Sahib on Nov 10. (HT)

The yatra, which will be led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, will be conducted in three phases, with the first phase being held from November 10 to 22.

The second phase of the yatra will be launched from Sri Anandpur Sahib and the third phase from Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Disclosing this after the culmination of a series of meetings with the party’s Scheduled Caste, Backward Class and Youth wings, which were presided over by Sukhbir, senior leader Daljit Cheema said the party president took first-hand feedback on issues to be included in the party’s election manifesto as well as focusing on improving the party organisation.

He said the feedback received from the different party wings would be taken up for consideration in the next meeting of the party’s election manifesto committee on October 24. “The manifesto will be released on November 1,” he added.

Talking to reporters, Sukhbir said instead of ending the drug menace, the Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’ campaign is resulting in the “killing of anti-drug activists and whistleblowers”.

He criticised the chief minister for “running from pillar to post” to get permission to fly to Paris for a jaunt at a time when Punjab is “burning”.

“Mann should tell Punjabis why despite his foreign trips, he has failed to get any foreign investment into the state,” he said.