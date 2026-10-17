Ludhiana: Two FIRs lodged over damage to public property, vandalism

The Ludhiana police have registered two FIRs over alleged vandalism, assault and damage to property during the Punjab bandh on October 15, called by various organisations to protest the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota of Mansa. A case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(4) and 332(C) of the BNS against unidentified persons. (HT File)

The cases concern the alleged pulling down of a hoarding of civic body near Metro Road in the Focal Point area and an assault on a shopkeeper followed by vandalism at an outlet on Ganda Nala Road in Tibba.

In the first case, the Focal Point police have booked unidentified persons under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and Section 324(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, ASI Mangal Das and a team were patrolling the area on October 16 when they received information that unidentified persons had allegedly torn down a municipal corporation board or flex near Metro Road during the bandh a day earlier. The act reportedly resulted in damage to public property.

In a separate case, the Tibba police registered an FIR after unidentified persons allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper and damaged goods at Sandeep Chill Point on Ganda Nala Road. The police said ASI Baljit Singh and his team were patrolling the area on Thursday when they learnt that three to four unidentified persons had entered the shop during the bandh. The accused allegedly surrounded and assaulted the shopkeeper before damaging goods inside the outlet.

A case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(4) and 332(C) of the BNS against unidentified persons. The police said investigations were underway in both cases to identify those involved.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man died of electrocution while removing Punjab government hoardings on Chandigarh Road during the bandh.