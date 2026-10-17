Ludhiana: Shoe trader’s kin held for plot to kill advocate

The father and brother of shoe trader Gurvinder Singh Prinkle have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to kill city-based advocate Gaganpreet Singh. Additional deputy commissioner of police-III Dharavath Sai Prakash said further investigation in the case was underway. (HT File)

The police are scrutinising financial transactions that reportedly indicate the two men provided monetary assistance to Prinkle, who is currently abroad and allegedly offered ₹10 lakh to have the advocate killed.

The accused, Satnam Singh, alias Santy, and his son Talwinder Singh, alias Bunty, both residents of Sector 32, were arrested by the Sarabha Nagar police on Saturday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police-III Dharavath Sai Prakash said further investigation in the case was underway.

Prinkle, his father, brother and female friend Navjeet Kaur were booked on September 17 following a complaint by Gaganpreet. The FIR invokes Sections 103 (murder), 55 (attempt to commit an offence), 249 (harbouring an offender), 111 (organised crime) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, Prinkle developed a rivalry with Gaganpreet, who had represented former MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in court. Prinkle allegedly targeted the advocate and his family through social media posts before leaving the country a few months ago after facing multiple FIRs.

The complaint further alleges that Prinkle contacted criminals overseas and offered them ₹10 lakh to eliminate Gaganpreet.

The advocate reportedly received a call from an international number, followed by several messages. The caller claimed that Prinkle had offered ₹10 lakh for the killing and shared photographs of Gaganpreet’s office, which is located inside his house. The messages suggested that the premises had already been surveyed.

Gaganpreet’s complaint also accused Prinkle’s father, brother and female friend of harbouring him and providing financial assistance while he remained abroad.

According to police sources, investigators examined bank transactions between Prinkle and his father and brother. The transactions reportedly indicated that the two men had provided financial assistance to him, prompting further scrutiny of their alleged role in the conspiracy.

The police are also investigating the allegations against Navjeet Kaur, who was named in the FIR alongside Prinkle and his family members. Proceedings to declare Prinkle a proclaimed offender are reportedly underway.

The investigation into the alleged conspiracy and the roles of those named in the case is continuing. The allegations are yet to be established in court.