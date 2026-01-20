8,000 AED in Dubai vs ₹72,000 in Gurgaon: Indian employee’s career dilemma sparks discussion

“I recently got offered 8K Dirham for a role in Dubai. The role in itself is not that great, but do you think since at least in nominal terms I am getting offered pretty good money, so maybe worth moving,” the user wrote, seeking guidance from the Reddit community. “Should I move to Dubai or stay here in Gurgaon,” he asked.

The query was shared in a post titled “Need Advice: 8000 AED per month in Dubai or 72000 in hand in Gurgaon”, where the user admitted that the Dubai role was “not that great” but wondered if the higher nominal salary justified relocating abroad.

An Indian professional seeking career advice has sparked a discussion on Reddit after asking whether it would make sense to move to Dubai for a salary of 8,000 AED (around ₹198,000) per month or continue working in Gurgaon with a take-home pay of ₹72,000.

Social media reactions Several users cautioned that 8,000 AED may not be sufficient for a comfortable life in Dubai, especially when factoring in rising living costs.

“8k in Dubai is not going to cut it for savings. Rents, foods, gas, electricity, wifi, transportation will eataway your earnings. If you are a bachelor you may be able to be frugal by opting for shared space. If you want to bring wife n kids now, dont even think about taking this offer. If you opt for a studio flat, you may need a car for work which adds on to the cost. Not saying its impossible but come prepared to cut corners,” one user wrote.

“8K isn't enough for a good life in Dubai. Rent for a studio is now ~3k even in cheaper areas that are further away. That means you'll need to drive to work, which is at least another 1-1.5k depending on the car you drive. So half your salary is gone before you even start feeding yourself, buying stuff for your house, entertainment and hopefully some savings. 10k gives you a slightly better cushion,” commented another.

“8k honestly isn't too much but if you're young with no expenses u can make it work. Get in first then u can job switch and figure it out but first few years are gonna be tough,” wrote a third user.

Some users, however, felt the move could still make sense depending on personal circumstances.

“Dubai over Gurgaon. Like others said, 8K AED isn't much but still enough to live in Dubai in a double, shared apartment. Hold on to it for a year and so on, that 8K will grow pretty steadily,” said one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)