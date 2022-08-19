86-year-old woman inspires netizens with her skating skills. Watch

It is appropriately quoted that age is just a number. The zeal to do something new and exciting does not fade away with age. And an elderly woman showing her skating skills with ardour and joy, despite her old age, is one such example. Shared on Instagram, the video is going viral.

The video was shared by Instagram users, The Griffin Brothers (@the_griffin_brothers_), who are professional skaters. The video shows the 86-year-old woman skating with utmost focus and enthusiasm.

“I don't want to hear any more excuses from anyone. This beautiful woman is 86 years old and still rolling, showing how amazing she is,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Watch the video here:

The Instagram video shared on July 24 has garnered more than 10 million views and counting. The video has received several comments from users lauding the elderly woman's perseverance and strength. Many Instagram users were inspired by her skills.

One of the Instagram users commented, "I'd love to know her secret to her strength. Amazing." "This is such a beautiful and awesome post! #Keeponrolling," another user shared. A third user wrote, "This is very inspirational but I can't get over my fear of tripping and breaking my face. My wheels roll too fast."