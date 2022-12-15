Home / Trending / 8-year-old asks Santa to help her parents with money, her note makes netizens emotional

8-year-old asks Santa to help her parents with money, her note makes netizens emotional

Published on Dec 15, 2022 03:45 PM IST

In a note shared by an eight-year-old you can see the child asking Santa Claus to help her parents with money.

Little girl's emotional note asking Santa for money.(Twitter/@Nicole Connell)
ByVrinda Jain

Christmas is almost here, and many children have already made a list of things they want from Santa Claus. While children generally have a habit of asking for toys and other things that they can play with, this girl's heartbreaking request has made netizens teary-eyed.

In a Twitter post shared by Nicole Connell she showed the letter of her eight-year-old niece that made her cry. In the letter, the little girl has written, "To Santa, all I want for Christmas is some money for Mummy and Daddy. They struggle with bills and mortgages. I even feel sad. Please, please, Santa, can you make it work? I know it's a lot, though. I'm sorry. Love Emmie."

Take a look at her tweet here:

This post was shared a few weeks back on the micro-blogging platform. Since being shared, it has been liked several times and has a few comments. Many people had tagged PM Rishi Sunak and asked him to help the girl's family. One person in the comments said, "@RishiSunak and the @Conservatives need to sort this out - kids always see life in the most simple of ways AND tell it as it is - this kid is 8 years old…….they shouldn't have to worry about their parents' finances!" A second person added, "Tears and everything. How can they expect us to survive? This is cruel." "Hey, @RishiSunak sort this out!!!!" said a third

christmas santa claus viral + 1 more
Thursday, December 15, 2022
