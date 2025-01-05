8-year-old boy survives five days lost in Zimbabwe's dangerous lion-filled reserve, here's how

An eight-year-old boy from northern Zimbabwe has defied the odds, surviving five days in the dangerous wilderness of Matusadona National Park, home to lions, elephants, and other perilous wildlife. Tinotenda Pundu wandered away from his village on 27 December and was discovered approximately 30 miles (50 km) away, weak and dehydrated, yet alive. An 8-year-old boy survived 5 days in a Zimbabwe forest, enduring lions and elephants.(X)

The young survivor relied on resourcefulness and skills taught in his drought-prone region to stay alive. He dug for water using sticks along a riverbank and subsisted on a wild fruit called tsvanzva. His remarkable story has captured the hearts of many, highlighting both his bravery and the resilience of the human spirit.

Lost in a land of lions and elephants

Local Member of Parliament P. Mutsa Murombedzi detailed Tinotenda’s incredible ordeal. "He wandered away, lost direction, and unknowingly entered the perilous Matusadona game park," the MP wrote. “For five long, harrowing days near Hogwe River, which feeds into Ume River, the boy endured the unforgiving wild, including roaring lions, passing elephants, and cold nights on a rocky perch.”

The park, known for its dense lion population—once among the highest in Africa—posed a significant threat to Tinotenda’s survival. Despite the dangers, the boy managed to travel over 23 km from his home, drawing on his knowledge and instincts to navigate the treacherous terrain.

A community effort brings hope

Tinotenda’s survival story would not have been possible without the combined efforts of park rangers, the Nyaminyami community, and local volunteers. Rangers from Matusadona Africa Parks played a crucial role in locating the boy, while community members used traditional methods such as drumming at night to help guide him home.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude,” said MP Murombedzi. “The brave rangers, the tireless Nyaminyami community, and everyone who joined the search embody the power of unity, hope, and prayer. Above all, we thank God for watching over Tinotenda and bringing him back safely.”