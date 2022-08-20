Home / Trending / 95-year-old grandpa takes care of granddaughter’s kid to help her enjoy meal without interruption. Watch

95-year-old grandpa takes care of granddaughter’s kid to help her enjoy meal without interruption. Watch

trending
Updated on Aug 20, 2022 06:53 PM IST

The video of a grandpa taking care of his granddaughter's kid so she could enjoy her meal was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the grandpa taking care of his granddaughter's kid.(Instagram/@emily.wanderland)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the grandpa taking care of his granddaughter's kid.(Instagram/@emily.wanderland)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Most people share a special relationship with their grandparents. There are also posts on social media that show how with time that bond grows stronger. One such beautiful relationship is showed in this video. The clip shows a 95-year-old man taking care of his granddaughter’s kid.

Instagram user who goes by emily.wanderland posted the video on her personal page. She also shared a detailed caption along with the video. “When I told my grandparents last year I was pregnant and due in June 2022, my grandpa said he hopes he will make it till June! Now seeing him walking my baby in the stroller so I can calmly enjoy my meal, and seeing him smile at my baby boy with a face full of love, makes my heart melt. I am so lucky and grateful I still have my grandparents with me and they are able to meet my little baby boy,” she wrote.

The video shows the elderly man pushing his great grandkid’s stroller whi roaming around in a garden. Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9,000 views and counting. The share has also gathered nearly 800 likes. The video prompted people to share various comments. Some wrote how the clip left them emotional.

“So sweet,” expressed an Instagram user. “This is so beautiful,” shared another. “What a beautiful moment,” commented a third. “The absolute sweetest,” posted a fourth. “That's sooo beautiful and I'm not crying,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
instagram viral video
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out