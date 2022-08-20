95-year-old grandpa takes care of granddaughter’s kid to help her enjoy meal without interruption. Watch

Most people share a special relationship with their grandparents. There are also posts on social media that show how with time that bond grows stronger. One such beautiful relationship is showed in this video. The clip shows a 95-year-old man taking care of his granddaughter’s kid.

Instagram user who goes by emily.wanderland posted the video on her personal page. She also shared a detailed caption along with the video. “When I told my grandparents last year I was pregnant and due in June 2022, my grandpa said he hopes he will make it till June! Now seeing him walking my baby in the stroller so I can calmly enjoy my meal, and seeing him smile at my baby boy with a face full of love, makes my heart melt. I am so lucky and grateful I still have my grandparents with me and they are able to meet my little baby boy,” she wrote.

The video shows the elderly man pushing his great grandkid’s stroller whi roaming around in a garden. Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9,000 views and counting. The share has also gathered nearly 800 likes. The video prompted people to share various comments. Some wrote how the clip left them emotional.

“So sweet,” expressed an Instagram user. “This is so beautiful,” shared another. “What a beautiful moment,” commented a third. “The absolute sweetest,” posted a fourth. “That's sooo beautiful and I'm not crying,” wrote a fifth.