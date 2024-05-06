9-year-old boy mistook a millionaire for homeless man, what followed was a wholesome friendship

In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a nine-year-old boy sparked an unlikely friendship with a millionaire after he mistook him for a homeless man. As per reports, the incident occurred when Matt Busbice hurried out of his apartment early in the morning in March after hearing a fire alarm. While he was outside his building, he stopped for a coffee and a morning prayer. Then, a nine-year-old Kelvin Ellis Jr. noticed Matt standing with his eyes closed in the corner of the outdoor seating area and assumed he was homeless. Kelvin explained that he had always wanted to help a homeless person, so he approached Matt with a dollar and offered him the money. (Also Read: Woman's wholesome surprise for auto-rickshaw driver will put a smile on your face. Watch viral video) A boy gave his only dollar to a man thinking he was homeless.

"I said, 'Excuse me, sir, are you homeless? Because if you are, here's a dollar. I had money, but it wasn't that much, but it could still help him get something," said Kelvin to Business Insider.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kelvin revealed to CBC News that the dollar was the only money he had. Kelvin's father gave him the money as a reward for getting good grades.

Matt bought Kelvin breakfast and his father a coffee to thank him for the wonderful gesture. According to CBC, he also took Kelvin shopping at a sports goods store, BuckFeather, and gave him 40 seconds to choose anything he wanted.

Matt is a millionaire who achieved success by founding a number of outdoor enterprises and brands centred on the hunting sector, reported WBRZ.