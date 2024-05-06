 9-year-old boy mistook a millionaire for homeless man, what followed was a wholesome friendship | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

9-year-old boy mistook a millionaire for homeless man, what followed was a wholesome friendship

ByVrinda Jain
May 06, 2024 04:30 PM IST

Kelvin,9, explained that he had always wanted to help a homeless person, so he approached Matt with a dollar and offered him the money.

In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a nine-year-old boy sparked an unlikely friendship with a millionaire after he mistook him for a homeless man. As per reports, the incident occurred when Matt Busbice hurried out of his apartment early in the morning in March after hearing a fire alarm. While he was outside his building, he stopped for a coffee and a morning prayer. Then, a nine-year-old Kelvin Ellis Jr. noticed Matt standing with his eyes closed in the corner of the outdoor seating area and assumed he was homeless. Kelvin explained that he had always wanted to help a homeless person, so he approached Matt with a dollar and offered him the money. (Also Read: Woman's wholesome surprise for auto-rickshaw driver will put a smile on your face. Watch viral video)

A boy gave his only dollar to a man thinking he was homeless.
A boy gave his only dollar to a man thinking he was homeless.

"I said, 'Excuse me, sir, are you homeless? Because if you are, here's a dollar. I had money, but it wasn't that much, but it could still help him get something," said Kelvin to Business Insider.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kelvin revealed to CBC News that the dollar was the only money he had. Kelvin's father gave him the money as a reward for getting good grades.

Matt bought Kelvin breakfast and his father a coffee to thank him for the wonderful gesture. According to CBC, he also took Kelvin shopping at a sports goods store, BuckFeather, and gave him 40 seconds to choose anything he wanted.

Matt is a millionaire who achieved success by founding a number of outdoor enterprises and brands centred on the hunting sector, reported WBRZ.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / 9-year-old boy mistook a millionaire for homeless man, what followed was a wholesome friendship
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On