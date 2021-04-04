9-year-old Canadian boy bags world record title for longest milk tooth extracted

The memories of losing our milk teeth and saving them carefully for the tooth fairy are some of the exciting moments most of us have experienced in our childhood. For 9-year-old Luke Boulton, the experience was a bit too special that has helped him grab a place in the Guinness World Records. If you’re wondering why, let us inform you that Luke broke the record for the longest milk tooth extracted and is the proud owner of the title now.

According to the blog published by Guinness World Records, Luke’s tooth measures 2.6 cm and was extracted when he was eight years old. Hailing from Peterborough, Canada Luke has kept his tooth in a safe which he later wants to keep it on display, adds the blog.

The image shows the extracted tooth.(Guinness World Records)





"It was a bit disturbing at first to think that was in someone's mouth," Luke’s father Craig told PTBO Canada. He also mentioned that an adult tooth was growing behind the milk tooth for which it had to be extracted.

Luke broke the previous record of a 2.4 cm tooth which belonged to a 10-year-old from Ohio.

What are your thoughts on this record?

