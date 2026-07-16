‘A cup of tea has been part of more innings’: Sachin Tendulkar shares video of making his own tea

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has given fans a glimpse into a simple habit that has stayed with him throughout his career. In a recent Instagram video, the former cricketer showed himself making a cup of green tea and shared why it has always been an important part of his daily routine.

Sachin Tendulkar shares his tea routine

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of himself making green tea. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

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Sachin Tendulkar shared the video on his official Instagram page with the caption, "A cup of tea has been part of more innings than most people realise."

In the clip, he is seen preparing a cup of green tea by dipping a tea bag into a glass of hot water. As he makes his drink, he explains why he has always preferred doing it himself.

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“So, kettle toh is already boiled. Every morning I did this, even during my playing days. I would make my own tea in the room. The last thing I wanted was someone coming to my room and saying, ‘Sir, your tea is ready.’ Nahi, I like making things on my own. Khelte hoye match ke pehle I didn't want anyone to enter my room. Ghar mein bhi vohi aadat hai. I like making my own stuff. It’s peaceful and enjoyable. Enjoy your tea also. Bye for now.”

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Fans loved his simple habit

The post received plenty of appreciation from fans, with many calling the cricket icon humble and relatable. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan also reacted to the video, writing, "Chai is love."

One fan commented, "Simply amazing." Another wrote, "So lovely and adorable."

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A third user shared, "Brother, I also make my own black coffee." Another asked, "Sir, can you tell us whether the green tea you are drinking is better than Lipton Green Tea?"

One comment read, "Until now, we had only seen your fif-teas. Now we have finally seen one of your teas." Another fan wrote, "Because you're a legend."

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Not everyone focused on the tea-making ritual. One user remarked, "Tea bags are bad for health. They contain chemicals."

The video has given fans another reason to admire Tendulkar, with many appreciating how he continues to value simple routines despite decades of fame.