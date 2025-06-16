‘Absolutely beautiful’: Kyrgyzstan couple’s Delhi vlog challenges stereotypes, wins internet

Social media is flooded with videos portraying India as chaotic, overcrowded, and overwhelming, especially its cities. While this perspective draws attention and clicks, it rarely captures the complete picture. But now, a Kyrgyz couple travelling across India is changing that narrative with their recent video on Delhi, where they spent a week exploring the capital’s quieter, more vibrant side. They praised Delhi for its architectural charm.(Instagram/@collinandmeredith)

“We just spent a week in Delhi and we are happy to report we loved it,” Collin said at the beginning of their video. “We were warned so much before we came to Delhi about how crazy it is, and you get here, it’s so green. I haven’t sat in traffic once. Everywhere we’ve been has not been crowded. Absolutely beautiful,” Mere continued, adding, “I just feel everyone puts more insane things on the internet than it actually is. This is super nice.”

Also read: ‘Bana liya content? Mil gye views?’: Woman slammed for reel on ‘empty’ Air India flight day after Ahmedabad crash

In the caption accompanying the video, the couple wrote, “Welcome to the non-viral side of Delhi. With 22 million people and a heavy reputation, we thought we’d try and limit our time in the capital. Joke’s on us. We loved it. (Although it was HOT when the heatwave came).”

They praised the city for its architectural charm, diverse neighbourhoods, and its layered history. “Like all metropolitan cuties, Delhi is, of good and bad areas, and has stunning streets, architecture, and culture. Not to mention a visible history that rivals just about anywhere in the world. The city has a heartbeat, and we are so lucky to have felt it,” they added.

Though they didn’t recommend Delhi as the ideal first stop for someone unfamiliar with India, they believe it deserves a fair chance. “You might love this misunderstood city as much as we do,” they noted.

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comment section and appreciated the couple’s honest and heartwarming portrayal of Delhi.

A user wrote, “Hate sells . Delhi has got best public infra & public transport in India apart from monument & heritage. Pls don't make perception based on internet”

Also read: 'Sone de bhai, garmi ho rahi hai': Elderly man sleeping in Delhi Metro triggers wave of empathy

One user added, “Thank you for showing the beautiful side of Delhi! Loved the positivity and the vibe you captured.” Another commented, “Thenk you so much for showing the e heart of Delhi!! Delhi is an amalgamation of cultures blending beautifully.”

Another added, “Many vloggers avoid showing the positive aspects of India because those don’t attract views. Thank you for going against that trend.”

One user noted, “There are still a lot of problems with Delhi but which city doesn't have problems? But the internet has painted a stereotypical picture of Delhi. This stereotype died long back from Delhi and it's not what it was 20 years ago.”