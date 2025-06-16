‘Bana liya content? Mil gye views?’: Woman slammed for reel on ‘empty’ Air India flight day after Ahmedabad crash

A woman filming the inside of an Air India plane she was travelling in a day after the horror crash in Ahmedabad has received severe backlash on social media. In the video, she moved the camera around to show what seemed to be an empty flight. However, what irked People was her smiling gesture while capturing the video. A woman filmed what appears to be an empty Air India plane she boarded a day after the Ahmedabad crash. (Screengrab)

“Flight Air India AI171 crashed in Ahmedabad. I am not sure if people are going to trust Boeing!” reads a part of the caption posted along with the video on Instagram.

In the video, the woman smiles and giggles while showing the inside of an Air India flight. Her gesture, considering the context of the video, has irked social media users.

What did people say?

While a few politely asked her to be more considerate and wished her a safe journey, a few were outright furious and didn’t hold back while slamming the woman.

An individual wrote, “What’s so funny about this video? Seriously, have some respect for those who died.” Another slammed, “Bana liya content? Mil gye views?”

A third expressed, "Attention seeking is at its peak. I can't believe people take this as content and are happy about it." A fourth commented, "I can't believe there are people grinning ear to ear even after witnessing such a tragic event."

Air India Ahmedabad crash tragedy:

An Air India flight crashed into a medical college hostel mess moments after taking off from an airport in Ahmedabad. The incident claimed the lives of 241 out of 242 people on board. Only one man miraculously survived. The crash also claimed the lives of people eating at the hostel mess when the plane hit the building.

“The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin, Air India wrote in an X post after the crash.

In another post, the airline added, “Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident.”

It continued, “The solemn process of handing over the mortal remains and their personal effects to the next of kin is ongoing. Air India is working closely with the authorities and will be assisting in the movement out of Gujarat, and repatriation initiatives, where appropriate.”