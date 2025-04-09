Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Accountant plans to quit as CEO gets job answers from ChatGPT: ‘It’s not accurate’

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 09, 2025 05:00 AM IST

The employee's post received several comments from Reddit users, most expressing how ChatGPT has made their work harder.

A Reddit user’s post about being frustrated and looking for a job change, allegedly due to ChatGPT, has found support on Reddit. The employee claimed his boss asked him to refer to everything, even when the chatbot shared incorrect information.

An employee’s post about ChatGPT has gone viral (representative image). (Unsplash/solenfeyissa, annerboy62)
An employee’s post about ChatGPT has gone viral (representative image). (Unsplash/solenfeyissa, annerboy62)

“ChatGPT is going make me end it,” the Reddit user wrote. I am so f**king over my boss saying, ‘ChatGPT says to…’ It's not accurate. It's not a source of truth. If you want something done, just tell me. I'll make it happen in a logical and appropriate way,” the employee wrote.

Also Read: Man claims ChatGPT got him more job interviews, internet demands to know his magic prompts

“I'm an accountant working at a company without an accounting department. He is the CEO/owner. There is no CFO. I'm actively looking for a new job, but holy f**k. Just ask me the question you're asking it. I'll provide you with correct information,” he added on Reddit.

Take a look at the post here:

ChatGPT is going make me end it
byu/InterestingBrother31 inantiwork

He likes it because it's fast. He can get immediate answers. But they're not accurate! I'm losing my shit.

How did social media react?

“Alternatively, do exactly what he tells you to do, exactly the way he tells you to do it. I've gotten more than one supervisor s**t canned for telling me to do something in a manner I knew was incorrect and likely to lead to injury or another undesirable result. No argument, just ‘yessuh, boss’ and let them reap what they've sown,” an individual suggested. Another added, “Tornados came through last week. I have a family member who has a basement, but went to her shop instead because chatGPT told her that her shop would be safer than the basement. These people will literally listen to anything except for common sense.”

Also Read: US woman asks ChatGPT to generate her picture, AI responds with image of a 'Indian man with a beard and glasses'

A third posted, “I used to date a guy who would use ChatGPT as a way to get a third-party unbiased opinion on our arguments, and it was absolutely horrible. He’d screenshot our arguments and ask ChatGPT what it thought. So stupid. Needless to say, that relationship did not last long.” A fourth wrote, “My ex-boss wanted me to write all our company newsletters, emails, and everything else under the sun using chatGPT. He wanted me to use AI wherever I could. So, just once, I decided I'd use AI for the newsletter, and I sent it to him, and he hated it. It didn't stop him from telling me to use it, though. It's so annoying how many people come to you now with ‘Just use AI’ or ‘I asked chatGPT and it said’ and I just want to SCREAM. Chat GPT is not a search engine and should never be used as one.”

Have you ever faced any AI-related issues at your workplace?

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Accountant plans to quit as CEO gets job answers from ChatGPT: ‘It’s not accurate’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On