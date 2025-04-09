Accountant plans to quit as CEO gets job answers from ChatGPT: ‘It’s not accurate’

A Reddit user’s post about being frustrated and looking for a job change, allegedly due to ChatGPT, has found support on Reddit. The employee claimed his boss asked him to refer to everything, even when the chatbot shared incorrect information. An employee’s post about ChatGPT has gone viral (representative image). (Unsplash/solenfeyissa, annerboy62)

“ChatGPT is going make me end it,” the Reddit user wrote. I am so f**king over my boss saying, ‘ChatGPT says to…’ It's not accurate. It's not a source of truth. If you want something done, just tell me. I'll make it happen in a logical and appropriate way,” the employee wrote.

“I'm an accountant working at a company without an accounting department. He is the CEO/owner. There is no CFO. I'm actively looking for a new job, but holy f**k. Just ask me the question you're asking it. I'll provide you with correct information,” he added on Reddit.

He likes it because it's fast. He can get immediate answers. But they're not accurate! I'm losing my shit.

How did social media react?

“Alternatively, do exactly what he tells you to do, exactly the way he tells you to do it. I've gotten more than one supervisor s**t canned for telling me to do something in a manner I knew was incorrect and likely to lead to injury or another undesirable result. No argument, just ‘yessuh, boss’ and let them reap what they've sown,” an individual suggested. Another added, “Tornados came through last week. I have a family member who has a basement, but went to her shop instead because chatGPT told her that her shop would be safer than the basement. These people will literally listen to anything except for common sense.”

A third posted, “I used to date a guy who would use ChatGPT as a way to get a third-party unbiased opinion on our arguments, and it was absolutely horrible. He’d screenshot our arguments and ask ChatGPT what it thought. So stupid. Needless to say, that relationship did not last long.” A fourth wrote, “My ex-boss wanted me to write all our company newsletters, emails, and everything else under the sun using chatGPT. He wanted me to use AI wherever I could. So, just once, I decided I'd use AI for the newsletter, and I sent it to him, and he hated it. It didn't stop him from telling me to use it, though. It's so annoying how many people come to you now with ‘Just use AI’ or ‘I asked chatGPT and it said’ and I just want to SCREAM. Chat GPT is not a search engine and should never be used as one.”

