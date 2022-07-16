Home / Trending / Actor shares hilarious diet ‘hack’ video involving broccoli and chocolate
Actor shares hilarious diet ‘hack’ video involving broccoli and chocolate

The video of the actor's diet ‘hack’ involving a piece of broccoli and chocolate was shared on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows actor Avantika Hundal holding broccoli and chocolate for hilarious diet ‘hack’.(Instagram/@avantikahundaal)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows actor Avantika Hundal holding broccoli and chocolate for hilarious diet 'hack'.
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 09:35 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video posted by actor Avantika Hundal has turned in to a source of laughter on Instagram. The video captures the actor showing a very unusual – and absolutely hilarious – diet ‘hack.’ There is a chance that the video will tickle your funny bone.

“Diet is tough, so are we,” she wrote and added a grinning face with smiling eyes emoji. The video opens to show her holding a piece of broccoli in one hand and a packet of chocolate in other. As the clip proceeds, she sniffs the chocolate but instead of eating it, she takes a bite out of the green vegetable piece.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 4.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered close to 19,000 likes and counting. The video has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Waaaah what an idea sir jee. Thank you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Seriously noted this one,” joked another. “This is too good. I’m going to remix this. Hahaha,” posted a third. “Needed this,” expressed a fourth. “Haha definitely trying this,” shared a fifth.

