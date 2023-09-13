News / Trending / Adorable cats try to catch a ball from the TV screen. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 13, 2023 12:18 AM IST

This video has prompted many people to say how cute the cats are. Watch the video here.

A video featuring two kitties has taken social media by storm. Since being shared, many people have expressed how sweet the clip is.

Cats watching tennis and trying to catch the ball.
The video was shared on Instagram by user ‘huluandluka’. It shows two kitties on the TV table. As a tennis match plays on the screen, they try to catch the ball in the player's hand. (Also Read: Cat angrily ‘asks’ human not to click its picture. Watch)

In the caption of the post, 'huluandluka' wrote, “Their new favourite sport.”

Watch this cute video of the cats here:

This post was shared on September 10. Since being posted, it has been viewed 8.3 million times times. The clip also has numerous likes and comments.

Here’s what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "This is the cutest."

A second shared, "Even kittens like tennis."

A third posted, "Two naughty and silly cats."

"I wanna see what they did when he threw the ball," shared a fourth.

A fifth said, "These cats are so cute."

Several others have reacted to the clip using laughing emojis.

