Adorable doggo and guinea pig share a slice of watermelon. Watch cute video

This video shows a dog and a guinea pig sharing a slice of watermelon in the cutest way possible. 
A guinea pig and a cute Beagle doggo sharing a slice of watermelon.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 10:46 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

It is always heartwarming to see a bonding experience between two animals. And what could be better than both of them being extremely cute? This video shows exactly that kind of a bond between an adorable guinea pig and a cute Beagle dog.

The video opens to show the cute duo sharing a slice of watermelon kept on the floor in front of them. They also briefly have a tough time taking a bite of the fruit so the doggo takes it away. The guinea pig soon follows suit and jumps towards the watermelon that the two continue sharing blissfully till the end.

Shot in Belgrade, Serbia, this video is way too cute to give a miss. The bonding and interaction between the two animals is clearly visible as they enjoy each other’s company as well as have fun sharing some food.

Watch their fun friendship here:

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

Thursday, December 23, 2021
