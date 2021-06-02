After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media

Residents of Hyderabad on Wednesday witnessed a wonderful artwork of nature. It was a sun halo - a circular rainbow-like formation around the sun. Now social media, especially Twitter, is flooded with images and videos of this rare atmospheric phenomenon. There is a possibility that pictures of this incredible happening will make you gasp in wonder.

Take a look at some of the images and videos people shared:

Here is a tweet shared by actor Chiranjeevi. With hashtags #SunHalo #CelestialWonder and #NaturesGlory, this is what he tweeted:

This individual gave a touch of flowers to the already beautiful scene:

Check out some other incredible tweets on this phenomenon:

Today’s winner.. don’t know who clicked it.. simply a marvellous shot.#sunhalo pic.twitter.com/N787ZaDCTt — Tiger sathi (@Tigersathi3) June 2, 2021

Halo around sun @ Bidar, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/WjDL1yVsTT — Siddaling Matanalli (@SMatanalli) June 2, 2021

Rainbow coloured Halo around the sun. pic.twitter.com/mqUV74a9h0 — Gani khateeb 🇮🇳 🇵🇸 (@gani_khateeb) June 2, 2021

Sun halo occurs when a thin layer of cloud made up of ice crystals passes in front of the sun, reports the BBC. The refraction of the light by the ice crystals results in the formation of the halo.

Earlier this month, people in Bengaluru were greeted with this amazing sight.

What do you think of the amazing videos and images of the sun halo that graced Hyderabad’s sky?

