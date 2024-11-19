After Imsha Rehman, explicit video of Pakistani TV host Mathira leaked online. Her reaction

Explicit videos featuring Pakistani television host Mathira Mohammad have been leaked online. This is at least the third time in the space of a month that prominent Pakistani content creators have become the target of alleged data breaches. Pakistani TV host Mathira's explicit videos have been leaked on social media.(X/@real_mathira)

The worrying trend of leaked videos in Pakistan began with influencer Minahil Malik, whose X-rated videos were shared online. After Malik, videos featuring Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman in a compromising position began to do the rounds of the internet. Imsha Rehman deactivated her social media accounts after the controversy, citing “overwhelming backlash” from society.

Mathira’s videos leaked online

The latest victim of this worrying trend is Mathira Mohammad, a Pakistani-Zimbabwean model and television host. Mathira has appeared in a handful of films, including the Indian Punjabi movie Young Malang.

According to local reports, several of Mathira’s private videos are being circulated online. The videos could not be verified, and Mathira herself claims they are “fake.”

The 32-year-old reacted to the row, saying her photos had been ‘misused.’

"People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mathira has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and nearly 60,000 more on X.

Leaked videos in Pakistan

The recent spate of private videos involving Pakistani influencers being leaked online has stirred significant controversy and discussions about privacy, ethics, and online safety.

It is not clear what has led to the sudden increase in the number of private videos of Pakistani content creators being leaked online. The issue first began with Minahil Malik after videos showing her in an intimate position with a man, allegedly her boyfriend, were widely shared online.

Malik reacted to the controversy with an Instagram post where she wrote: “It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.” She has not posted on Instagram since.

After that, Imsha Rehman also became the target of a leak and went silent on social media. A section of the internet also accused the two creators of leaking the videos themselves to generate publicity.