Pakistani actor Hania Aamir attends rumoured boyfriend Badshah's concert, calls him ‘hero, absolute rockstar’

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir recently attended the concert of her rumoured boyfriend, rapper Badshah. Following that, she posted a clip from the event on her Instagram Stories in which she interacted with Badshah. (Also Read | Pakistani actor Hania Aamir reacts to rumours of her relationship with Badshah) Hania Aamir got a hug from rumoured boyfriend Badshah.

Hania attends Badshah's concert

In the clip, Hania and Badshah bowed at each other as he folded his hands. As Hania gave a shout-out to the rapper, he was seen giving her a hug. Before leaving for the stage, Badshah told the crowd, “Make some noise for Hania.”

Hania calls Badshah ‘beautiful friend, hero, rockstar’

In the clip, Hania was seen in a grey shirt and trousers. Badshah wore a T-shirt and pants. She posted the clip with the caption, "That's my beautiful friend! He's an absolute rockstar! Hero hai (He is a hero) @badboyshah." Re-sharing it on his Instagram Stories, Badshah wrote, “Sabko pata hai rockstar kaun hai (you) (Everyone knows who is the rockstar) (folded hands emoji).”

While some fans said the concert took place in Dubai, a few of them claimed it was held in Canada.

Hania Aamir met Badshah at his concert.

Last month, Hania attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's London concert. It was also attended by Badshah who shared the stage with Diljit Dosanjh. He, too, shared a bunch of photos from the show on Instagram, which also featured the duo.

What Hania told about Badshah

In May this year, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, Hania reacted to rumours of her relationship with Badshah. She had said, “I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I was I would be away from so many of these rumours.”

She had also said, "Badshah is a great friend. He is such a nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona. He is a really nice person and he is just so real. I think that's one thing that's common and that's why we're friends. To be honest, if I'm feeling low, if I'm not posting that much, he would inquire, 'What's wrong, what happened? So that also happens'."

About Hania and Badshah

Badshah and Hania have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. They often share pictures and videos on Instagram when they catch up, especially in Dubai. Hania also gives shoutout to Badshah on her social media platforms. A few months ago, he even flew from Chandigarh to Dubai to meet her.