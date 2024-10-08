Pak actor Hania Aamir posts unseen pics from Diljit Dosanjh's London show, has a message for singer; Mahira Khan reacts

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who recently attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's show at the O2 arena in London, has shared unseen photos from the event. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Hania Aamir posted a bunch of photos that also included the actor spending some fun time in the city with her friends. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh invites Pakistani actor Hania Aamir on stage during London show; Badshah makes special appearance. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir during his London show.

Hania shares unseen pics from Diljit's show

In the first photo, Hania stood on stage with her hands on her chest as Diljit performed in front of her. She also posted a few videos and pictures of Diljit performing and gesturing her to join him on stage. She also posed with her friends for the camera during the show.

Hania posted more pics from London

In a clip, Hania was seen laughing as she was given a bouquet of flowers. A few people around her clapped and sang for her. The actor too shared a picture with her friends as she travelled in the London tube. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Hona ni mai recover (I'll not recover). What a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart."

Hania pens note for Diljit, Mahira Khan reacts

She also wrote, "@diljitdosanjh sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge. Pyar aur sirf pyar (Sir, I've only one heart. How many times will you win it? Love and only love) (heart hands emojis). The entire team is just (pinched fingers emoji). An honour to have come across so many beautiful souls. Truly memorable. Thank you for all your love and warmth (hug and white heart emojis). @sonalisingh love and duas (prayers) @jkreposit thanks for capturing the moments." Reacting to the post, Pakistan actor Mahira Khan posted heart eyes, raised hands and fire emojis.

About Diljit and Hania in London

During Diljit's show, he gestured Hania to join him and she obliged. She clapped as he performed. Later when Diljit gave her the mic, she said, "Thank you very much. Hi, London. Shukriya bohut bohut aapka (Thanks a lot to you). Thank you very much for having all of us, for entertaining us. Thank you." As Hania left the stage, Diljit told her in Punjabi, "I'm a fan of yours and your work. You are doing amazing work. Thank you. Thanks for coming. You came, thanks a lot for that. Thank you, appreciate it."