When train arrives after nine hours delay, this is how passengers reacted. Watch

There have been several instances with many of us when our train was delayed for several hours. While some of you must have waited for some time, have you ever thought of waiting for nine long hours? In a recent video shared by Twitter user Hardik Bonthu, several passengers are standing on a platform and patiently waiting for the train to arrive. According to Bonthu, their train got delayed by nine hours, and when it finally came, people were elated to start the journey. Many passengers were seen jumping, dancing, and hooting in excitement.

The post's caption read, "Our train got late by 9 hours. This is how people reacted when it arrived."

Take a look at the video here:

Our train got late by 9 hours. This is how people reacted when it arrived. pic.twitter.com/8jteVaA3iX — Hardik Bonthu (@bonthu_hardik) November 27, 2022

This video was shared two days back on the microblogging website. Since being shared, it has been liked 182 times, has 6000 views, and has several comments.

A Twitter user commented, "So rare these days that train is late this many hours, you have a lot of patience." A second person said, "Hahaha! A day wasted, but then these moments are damn great." A third person added, "It's so fun and funny at the same time. At least they were jovial."