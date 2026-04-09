Ahead of Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, Mumbai's Sea Link lights up with special message. Watch

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is one of Mumbai’s most recognisable landmarks, often lighting up to mark special occasions. Ahead of Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday on April 10, the sea link was transformed into a glowing tribute featuring his image and a birthday message.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will celebrate his 31st birthday on April 10.(X/@PTI_News)

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Visuals of the large-scale illumination showed the structure lit up with projections of Anant Ambani’s face alongside the message, “Happy birthday Anant Ambani ji”. The display quickly caught the attention of onlookers across the city, with videos widely shared online.

News agency PTI shared a clip of the spectacle on X with the caption, “Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated ahead of Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani's birthday. Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, will celebrate his 31st birthday on April 10.”

Watch the video below:

Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations

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{{^usCountry}} Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to celebrate his birthday in Jamnagar. Ahead of the celebrations, several prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, have also joined the Ambani family in Jamnagar for the grand occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to celebrate his birthday in Jamnagar. Ahead of the celebrations, several prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, have also joined the Ambani family in Jamnagar for the grand occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Reliance Industries Limited scion has announced a series of philanthropic initiatives ahead of the occasion. According to news agency ANI, contributions worth ₹18 crore have been earmarked for temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala. This includes donations to the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and Guruvayur Temple, as well as a commitment towards restoring the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Reliance Industries Limited scion has announced a series of philanthropic initiatives ahead of the occasion. According to news agency ANI, contributions worth ₹18 crore have been earmarked for temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala. This includes donations to the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and Guruvayur Temple, as well as a commitment towards restoring the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram. {{/usCountry}}

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In Gujarat, additional initiatives have been planned, including the construction of a Yatri Bhavan in Dwarka, installation of escalators at Dwarka Shardapeeth, and a year-long bhojan prasad seva at Ambaji Temple aimed at serving lakhs of devotees.

Further plans include upgrades to educational infrastructure, establishment of gaushalas, community feasts, and welfare measures for workers and rural communities around Jamnagar, where the celebrations are expected to take place.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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