AI imagines Americans ‘slaving away’ in Nike, Tesla, Apple factories amid Donald Trump’s tariff row

The US-China trade war has intensified following President Donald Trump's imposition of a 145% tariff on Chinese imports and the Asian nation's response with 125% additional tariffs on US goods. Amid the tariff row, an AI video allegedly created by a Chinese social media user showing Americans ‘slaving away’ at Nike, Tesla, and Apple factories surfaced on the internet. Snapshots from AI video showing Americans as labours. (Screengrab)

The video opens to show people wearing T-shirts with Nike logos and hats with American flag making shoes while eating chips and sodas. Throughout the AI video, similar scenes unfold that show people working in different factories. It ends with a shot that shows the “Make America Rich Again” slogan above worn-out boards of prominent American companies, showing a dystopian future.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

“They are having fun,” wrote an individual, reinforcing the rumour about the video being created by a Chinese social media user. Another added, “It's not good to make fun of hard-working people. There is dignity in labour. There's pride in going back home after a hard day's work.”

A third posted, “Are Americans willing to do these jobs? I see factories with automation and robots in the comments, but that would take years and years... So I'm a little confused as to what will happen.” A fourth wrote, “Not sure that poking fun at American workers is what they want to do… We are their largest consumer.”

China's revenge move:

Announcing the increase in tariff on American goods, the Chinese finance ministry, as reported by Reuters, said, “The U.S. imposition of abnormally high tariffs on China seriously violates international and economic trade rules, basic economic laws and common sense and is completely unilateral bullying and coercion."

“If the US continues to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the US, China will ignore it,” the minister added.