Air Force officers' wives knit caps for underprivileged, sets world record

The Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) recently undertook a woolen cap knitting campaign to help the lesser privileged members of society. In honour of its 62nd anniversary, the AFWWA, also known as Vayu Shakti Sanginis, set a Guinness World Records by displaying 41,541 knitted woolen caps. The event was attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani in New Delhi.

The Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force shared the news on the microblogging platform. They also shared pictures of the woolen caps along with the official certificate from the Guinness World Records. The certificate read, "The largest display of knitted hats/caps was achieved by The Air Force Wives Welfare Association in New Delhi, India on 15th October 2022."

Take a look at the official tweet by Indian Air Force here:

The Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) undertook a massive woollen cap knitting campaign by all Sanginis located across the country, with an aim to distribute them to the lesser privileged members of the society.



A total of 41541 caps were knitted by the Sanginis! pic.twitter.com/6ySUcfScfp — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 15, 2022

Since this post was shared, it has been liked more than 3000 times and has several reactions to it as well. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the post and wrote 'Commendable effort.'

Many other people were impressed with their hard work and also applauded them for the same. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Great effort as well a service to be applauded !! Jai ho!!" Another person said, "Wow, excellent, Big clap, awesome job." A third person added, "All the very best for your endeavor Vayu Shakti Sanginis!" "Where even the sky is not the limit, congratulations Sanginis," added a fourth.