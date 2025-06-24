Air India cabin crew collapses mid-air, 5 passengers ill; food poisoning suspected

At least five passengers on board an Air India flight from London to Mumbai fell ill on Monday. According to a Times of India report, multiple passengers began to experience symptoms of food poisoning – including nausea and dizziness – on board flight AI 130. Passengers and crew on an Air India flight experienced symptoms of food poisoning(X/@Aviationa2z)

TOI earlier reported that 11 people, including six cabin crew members, fell ill on the flight. The airline confirmed the incident but told the publication that five passengers and two crew members took ill.

Two passengers and two crew members received medical assistance after the flight landed in Mumbai.

HT.com has reached out to Air India for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. A source said that cabin depressurization can cause similar symptoms, but in this case, food poisoning seems to be the most likely culprit. The source said that depressurization can cause oxygen levels to fluctuate, which in turn would lead to oxygen masks falling. That did not happen on this Air India flight, pointing to food poisoning as the source of distress.

The pilots were not affected by the sickness that gripped multiple passengers. The source said that pilots get their meals after the passengers have been served.

Air India confirms incident

"On board flight AI-130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai, five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight," said Air India in a statement to Times of India.

"The flight landed safely in Mumbai where our medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance. After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged. We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator.".