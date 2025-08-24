‘Airtel down’ trends as users across the country experience network issues: ‘Calls not going through’

Bharti Airtel appears to be experiencing a network outage in parts of the country, including the tech hub of Bengaluru and the national capital of Delhi. “Airtel Down” has become one of the top trends on X (formerly Twitter), with hundreds of users complaining about network connectivity issues. 'Airtel down' trends as users complain of network outage.(MINT_PRINT)

“Anyone else in Bangalore experiencing an Airtel network outage? Calls aren’t going through, and data isn’t working,” asked one X user. “No network in Dharwad , Karnataka? Airtel, what happened?” another asked.

DownDetector map on outage

According to DownDetector, complaints began around 11 AM this morning and peaked around 12:11 PM with over 6,800 reports of outage.

52% of complainants said they received a “No Signal” message, while 31% complained of issues with mobile internet.

Airtel down memes

The outage led to a slew of memes on social media.

Some noted how the network troubles came on Sunday morning – a day when many corporate employees like to relax with their phones or stream a movie.

Some also reported issues from Delhi. “Airtel down in Delhi? For the last 1 hour, my wife thinks I’m ignoring her calls. Thanks airtelindia for turning a network issue into a marriage issue,” a person wrote on X.

Another person reported service outage in Hyderabad and Chennai as well.

Airtel users face problems

Many people said they were unable to conduct daily calls or messages due to the outage.

“Unable to make any calls and no mobile data. Shows as not registered,” wrote one person on Reddit.

“Same here in Bangalore. I can't book a cab in a few hours for a meeting,” another said.

“Yes whole internet broadband mobile all down in Bengaluru without any warning and the worst part is that Airtel is not taking any complaint via their app or IVRS and no response over X (Twitter) as well,” a user said.