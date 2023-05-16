AI's perception of the ‘ideal’ body exposed in shocking study by The Bulimia Project

In a groundbreaking study conducted by The Bulimia Project, it has been revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) has its own perception of the "perfect" human body, largely influenced by social media data. The study, AI-generated imaging tools such as Dall-E 2, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney, and revealed that the created body structures are often highly unrealistic, as reported on The Bulimia Project's website. Artificial intelligence's perception of the "perfect" human body has been uncovered in a groundbreaking study by The Bulimia Project.(Pexels)

The study discovered that a significant portion, 40%, of the AI-generated images showcased body types that were far from realistic for both men and women. It became evident that the AI had a penchant for certain characteristics. In the case of women, it favored blonde hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion, while men were predominantly depicted with brown hair, brown eyes, and olive skin. Notably, 47% of the AI-generated images for men featured the addition of facial hair, adding a touch of ruggedness to their virtual appearance.

The study compared the images inspired by social media with those inspired by AI and found that the former was more sexualized and unsettling, often portraying disproportionate body parts. The researchers hypothesized that the unrealistic representations of physiques in AI-generated images may be attributed to the unrealistic body types promoted on social media platforms.

The study aimed to shed light on the impact of social media on mental health, particularly in children. The idealization of body types on these platforms has undeniable effects on individuals of all ages. James Campigotto, a data journalist involved in the study, emphasized the potential harm caused by unattainable images, stating that they can be disheartening and impactful on one's self-image.

Campigotto was taken aback by the glaring absence of diversity in the renderings influenced by social media. He highlighted the need for conversations surrounding male body positivity, as male images predominantly portrayed chiseled abs and unrealistic physiques.

AI expert Joe Toscano echoed the study's findings, noting that AI systems are influenced by what garners the most attention on the internet, rather than making decisions based on rational thinking. He emphasized the need for users to approach AI-generated content with caution and to focus on self-comparison rather than comparing themselves to unrealistic standards.

The study's results raise concerns about the potential negative impact of AI and social media on body image and self-esteem. The researchers suggest adjusting one's perspective and focusing on personal progress rather than external comparisons. It is essential to recognize that AI-generated content carries biases and limitations and may contribute to the acceleration of mental illness and body shame.

As society grapples with the effects of AI and social media on body ideals, it becomes increasingly important to foster a healthier and more inclusive perception of beauty, emphasizing self-acceptance and personal growth over unattainable standards dictated by algorithms and viral trends.