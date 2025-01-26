Akshata Murty shares throwback photo with mother Sudha Murty: 'Mother-daughter relationship is…'

Businesswoman and fashion designer Akshata Murty shared photos with her mother philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Instagram and spoke about their "mother-daughter relationship". Sudha Murty had previously revealed that her daughter Akshata Murty prompted her to embark on her philanthropic journey.(Instagram/akshatamurty_official)

Along with the post that featured photos of the two sitting on a terrace and walking in a park, Murty wrote a heartfelt note for her mother. She also shared an old photo of her as a young girl sitting on her mother's lap. "The mother-daughter relationship is a special one. I continue to learn from my mum and hope for those same values being passed on to my girls," read the caption.

Last year, Sudha Murty revealed that her daughter made her realise the power of giving back and prompted her to embark on her philanthropic journey. The post received over 46,000 likes and users praised the relationship between the two women.

“My daughter Akshata’s perspective made me realise the importance of sharing our blessings with other. She came and told me one day that amma, I found out a very bright boy by the name of Anand Sharma, who is very good at studies but very poor. He may get admission to St. Stephen’s College in Delhi. Who can sponsor him?” she revealed in a video on X.

Sudha Murty went on to share what her daughter said next, which sparked her philanthropic journey. “Amma, you’re well travelled, well-read, fairly intelligent, and if you can’t do philanthropy, then you don’t have a right to say to anyone that they should do philanthropy. I thought over it over a period of one week and decided to do full-time philanthropy. I was sleeping, I felt, my daughter woke me up,” she added.

The Murthy family visited Bengaluru a few months ago along with Akshata Murty's husband former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak visited Bengaluru’s Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Jayanagar.