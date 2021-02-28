IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Almost perfectly preserved ancient ceremonial carriage unearthed near Pompeii
A view of a chariot, with its iron elements, bronze decorations and mineralized wooden remains, that was found in Civita Giuliana, north of Pompeii. Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site near Naples on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, announced the first-ever discovery of an intact ceremonial chariot, one of several important discoveries made in the same area outside the park following an investigation into an illegal dig. (AP)
A view of a chariot, with its iron elements, bronze decorations and mineralized wooden remains, that was found in Civita Giuliana, north of Pompeii. Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site near Naples on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, announced the first-ever discovery of an intact ceremonial chariot, one of several important discoveries made in the same area outside the park following an investigation into an illegal dig. (AP)
trending

Almost perfectly preserved ancient ceremonial carriage unearthed near Pompeii

The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:15 AM IST

Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD.

The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 metres (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii.

Massimo Osanna, the outgoing director of the Pompeii archaeological site, said the carriage was the first of its kind discovered in the area, which had so far yielded functional vehicles used for transport and work, but not for ceremonies.

Archeologists uncover an ancient ceremonial carriage in a dig near the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, destroyed in 79 AD in volcanic eruption, Italy, February, 2021. Pompeii Archeological Park.(via REUTERS)
Archeologists uncover an ancient ceremonial carriage in a dig near the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, destroyed in 79 AD in volcanic eruption, Italy, February, 2021. Pompeii Archeological Park.(via REUTERS)


"This is an extraordinary discovery that advances our understanding of the ancient world," Osanna said, adding that the carriage would have "accompanied festive moments for the community, (such as) parades and processions".

The culture ministry called it "a unique find, without any precedent in Italy".

Pompeii, 23 km (14 miles) southeast of Naples, was home to about 13,000 people when it was buried under ash, pumice pebbles and dust as it endured the force of an eruption equivalent to many atomic bombs.

An ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage is discovered in a dig near the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, destroyed in 79 AD in volcanic eruption, Italy, February, 2021. Pompeii Archeological Park.(via REUTERS)
An ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage is discovered in a dig near the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, destroyed in 79 AD in volcanic eruption, Italy, February, 2021. Pompeii Archeological Park.(via REUTERS)


About two-thirds of the 66-hectare (165-acre) ancient town has been uncovered. The ruins were not discovered until the 16th century and organised excavations began in about 1750.

"Pompeii continues to amaze us with its discoveries and it will do so for many years, with 20 hectares still to be dug up," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini.

A rare documentation of Greco-Roman life, Pompeii is one of Italy's most popular attractions and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pompeii
Close
A rare 10.9 gram gold coin of Kam Bakhsh, the fifth son of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, went for auction at Marudhar Arts, a leading numismatic auction house, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.(PTI)
A rare 10.9 gram gold coin of Kam Bakhsh, the fifth son of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, went for auction at Marudhar Arts, a leading numismatic auction house, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.(PTI)
trending

Gold mohur from Mughal era goes under the hammer for 56 lakh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:00 AM IST
This coin is unusual and important, Marudhar Arts said explaining that coins of Kam Bakhsh are known from a number of mints Bijapur, Ahsanabad, Nusratabad, Haidarabad, Torgal, Gokak, Imtiyazgarh but this combination is not yet recorded for any of these issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of a chariot, with its iron elements, bronze decorations and mineralized wooden remains, that was found in Civita Giuliana, north of Pompeii. Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site near Naples on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, announced the first-ever discovery of an intact ceremonial chariot, one of several important discoveries made in the same area outside the park following an investigation into an illegal dig. (AP)
A view of a chariot, with its iron elements, bronze decorations and mineralized wooden remains, that was found in Civita Giuliana, north of Pompeii. Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site near Naples on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, announced the first-ever discovery of an intact ceremonial chariot, one of several important discoveries made in the same area outside the park following an investigation into an illegal dig. (AP)
trending

Almost perfectly preserved ancient ceremonial carriage unearthed near Pompeii

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Aishwarya dancing.(Instagram/@aishuadd)
The image shows Aishwarya dancing.(Instagram/@aishuadd)
trending

Woman’s Bharatanatyam dance on how emojis will walk is a treat to watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:03 AM IST
“Your elegance and expressions,” commented an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While some picked the sloth as their favourite animal to boop, many wished to do so to the eager donkey shown in the video.(Reddit/aww)
While some picked the sloth as their favourite animal to boop, many wished to do so to the eager donkey shown in the video.(Reddit/aww)
trending

Gotta boop ‘em all: Clip showing animals receiving boops may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • The Video shows a person booping different animals and their reactions are priceless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video features four members Lekhinee, Twaraa, Charvi and Apurva.(Instagram/@lekhinee26)
The video features four members Lekhinee, Twaraa, Charvi and Apurva.(Instagram/@lekhinee26)
trending

Girls like to swing: Group’s groovy dance in saree wows netizens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:33 PM IST
“The enthusiasm is contagious,” commented an individual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Firefall" optical illusion at Yosemite National Park in the US.
"Firefall" optical illusion at Yosemite National Park in the US.
trending

‘Firefall’ illusion makes waterfall look like molten lava, pics wow people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Social media is flooded with various images of ‘Firefall’ illusion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a calf tangled in a barbed wire.(Instagram/@jacobhyde)
The image shows a calf tangled in a barbed wire.(Instagram/@jacobhyde)
trending

Calf’s leg gets tangled in barbed wire fence, man rescues it. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:14 PM IST
“My hero," wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video shared by Manny, a zookeeper at McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida features a little alligator.(Instagram/@wildlifemanny)
The video shared by Manny, a zookeeper at McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida features a little alligator.(Instagram/@wildlifemanny)
trending

Video showing baby alligator enjoying some neck scratches is all you need today

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:45 PM IST
“Yesss neck scritches, loving it,” commented an individual trying to voice the alligator’s thoughts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to appreciate architect Arun Prabhu NG's unusual creation.(Screengrab)
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to appreciate architect Arun Prabhu NG's unusual creation.(Screengrab)
trending

Anand Mahindra wants to work with man who turned auto rickshaw into mobile home

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:45 PM IST
In a tweet posted earlier today, Mahindra shared a post about Prabhu's special mobile home. He even mentioned yet another way in which a vehicle such as this one could be used and even requested tweeple to help him with Prabhu's contact details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the baby rhino named Apollo.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
The image shows the baby rhino named Apollo.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
trending

Do you know what a baby rhino sounds like? This video can help

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:11 PM IST
"Oh my gosh, that is the sweetest sound," wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Arpita Roy, an yoga instructor.(Instagram/@royarpita_yoga)
The image shows Arpita Roy, an yoga instructor.(Instagram/@royarpita_yoga)
trending

Woman who lost her legs in accident is inspiring people one yoga video at a time

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Arpita Roy lost both her legs in an accident in her 20s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the sniffer dog named Spike.(Nashik Police)
The image shows the sniffer dog named Spike.(Nashik Police)
trending

Sniffer dog in Nashik Police’s bomb detection squad gets special farewell. Watch

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Spike, a sniffer dog, was a part of bomb detection and disposal squad of Nashik City Police Force for 11 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cats are seen after being rescued from abandoned houses in Bangkok, Thailand.(REUTERS)
Cats are seen after being rescued from abandoned houses in Bangkok, Thailand.(REUTERS)
trending

Animal activists rescue more than 300 abandoned cats from 2 houses in Bangkok

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:14 PM IST
After being given checkups by vets, the cats will be sent to an animal shelter in the northern town of Chiang Mai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Animal rights activist Amandine Sanvisens of Paris Animaux Zoopolis said the bird market closure is long over due (representational image).(Unsplash)
Animal rights activist Amandine Sanvisens of Paris Animaux Zoopolis said the bird market closure is long over due (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

‘Inappropriate for this day and age’: Paris to close its historic bird market

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Dating from 1808, the bird market is expected to close when the city completes renovation of the flower market hall, with historical cast-iron awnings, on the same spot in 2023-25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat with her baby.(Reddit/@weedwelltm)
The image shows the cat with her baby.(Reddit/@weedwelltm)
trending

Newborn kittens snuggle to cat mom, super sweet video will warm your heart

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:57 AM IST
People shared love-filled comments to react to the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac