Ambani family spotted at friend’s wedding, Shloka and Akash Ambani’s sweet moments win hearts. Watch

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife Nita Ambani, son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, were recently spotted attending a wedding function. The family was seen celebrating the wedding of a friend of Akash and Shloka, with several candid moments captured in videos shared online. Clips showed Akash and Shloka singing and dancing together at one of the pre-wedding events. (Instagram/ambani_update)

One clip showed Akash and Shloka singing together at one of the pre-wedding events. Shloka held the microphone as she performed, while Akash leaned in to whisper something in her ear, making the couple laugh before they sang together. Akash was also seen participating in a fun wedding game, sitting cross-legged on the floor along with several other groomsmen.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani, elegant in a red silk saree, and Mukesh Ambani were seen warmly interacting with other guests at the venue.

The couple wore coordinated traditional outfits for the event. Shloka dazzled in an indigo blue anarkali gown paired with a matching jacket, while Akash sported a classic bandh gala jacket with coordinated pants. Their affectionate interactions didn’t go unnoticed, with social media users praising the duo for their visible bond and love.

In another video, Shloka, dressed in a vibrant orange silk saree, was seen dancing joyfully with friends and greeting fellow attendees. Akash, wearing a beige bandh gala kurta, joined in and matched steps with his wife.

This public appearance comes just weeks after a video of the couple enjoying a game of padel with friends went viral. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, who tied the knot in 2019 after a long friendship that began in their school years, got engaged in a private ceremony in 2018.

While Akash is currently the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), Shloka is actively involved in philanthropic work. The couple is the parents of two children, Prithvi and Veda.

