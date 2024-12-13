Menu Explore
Ambanis, Kareena Kapoor, Hardik Pandya in star-studded audience for Prithvi Ambani, Jeh Ali Khan school play

ByHT Trending Desk
Dec 13, 2024 11:10 AM IST

The Ambani family and Bollywood stars gathered to cheer for Prithvi Ambani and his classmates during the NMAJS annual day event, blending charm and glamour.

Prithvi Ambani, the eldest grandchild of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, recently took center stage at the annual day celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) in Mumbai’s Bandra. Videos of the event, which featured a host of high-profile attendees, have gone viral on social media.

Prithvi Ambani shines at NMAJS annual day celebration. (Instagram/@daismumbai)
Prithvi Ambani shines at NMAJS annual day celebration. (Instagram/@daismumbai)

The event drew a star-studded audience, including Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Prithvi’s parents, along with other Ambani family members–Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also present to cheer for their son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), a classmate of Prithvi. Cricketer Hardik Pandya added to the glamour of the occasion.

The clip showcased the students rehearsing their performances, with glimpses of Nita Ambani joyfully interacting with the children. Known for her active involvement in the school’s activities, Nita Ambani was seen warmly welcoming attendees as the celebration began.

The program kicked off with a charming nursery play featuring the youngest students. Another highlight of the event was a musical performance by the kids, who sang the iconic song “Ladki Ki Kaathi” from the classic Bollywood film Masoom, delighting the audience.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier in October, Nita Ambani’s deep connection with the school was evident in adorable pictures shared on Instagram. The photos captured her reading to a group of young students, including Jeh Ali Khan.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School in Mumbai’s Bandra spans 3 lakh square feet of constructed space.

It offers primary and middle school education for classes 1 to 7, while its Early Years Campus, spread across 30,000 square feet, serves pre-school and kindergarten students.

The Ambani family also manages the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), which provides high school education for classes 8 to 12. Together, these three institutions educate over 1,000 students.

