American CEO says viral memo asking staff to WFO 5 days a week wasn’t wrong, admits delay in company culture overhaul

AT&T CEO John Stankey has acknowledged missteps in addressing the company's culture, offering fresh insight into a memo to employees that went viral earlier this year.

The memo, outlined AT&T’s move towards a “more market-based culture,” prompting discussion about workplace loyalty and expectations. Stankey explained the reasoning behind the message during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, as per a report by Business Insider.

Asked to reflect on mistakes, Stankey admitted he had been too slow in prioritising the necessary cultural changes. He noted that while the evolution of company culture was one of several priorities, he should have placed it at the forefront and implemented decisive actions sooner.

Alan Murray, president of the WSJ Leadership Institute, suggested this delay may have contributed to the timing of the memo.

Stankey also stressed that the memo should not be overemphasised.

The memo itself conveyed a clear message to staff: embrace the cultural changes or consider other career options.

In addition to cultural reforms, AT&T has introduced a return-to-office policy requiring employees to be on site five days a week.

Stankey also highlighted the company’s focus on artificial intelligence, describing efforts to encourage staff to build new skills through tutorials and educational tools.

He said the company is monitoring who is engaging with these resources and developing their capabilities, framing AI proficiency as an essential skill for the future workforce.