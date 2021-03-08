American chef cooks Indian dishes for son-in-law’s birthday, wows people
A tweet by an American chef is receiving a whole lot of love, especially from desi tweeple. Shared by Rick Bayless, the post describes how he cooked some special Indian dishes to celebrate his son-in-law’s birthday. The share is complete with images of the delicious looking dishes. There is a possibility that the pictures may leave you hungry.
“Happy birthday to my favorite son-in-law, Kevin Sullivan. You are the best! Hope you enjoyed all the Indian food I made last night (butter chicken, paratha, saag paneer, channa masala) & the Devil’s Food Cake with Salted Cashew Buttercream. Can’t wait till little Charlie can partake!” Bayless wrote while sharing the tweet.
Take a look at the full post:
Since being shared, it has received tons of comments from people. From tweeting how delicious the dishes look to asking for the recipes, people shared all sorts of comments.
“Wowww…Looks yummy ...Indian food ...how did you made "saag paneer"? Please share the recipe with us,” asked a Twitter user. “Awesome looks authentic Indian cooking,” praised another. “Everything looks delicious,” expressed a third.
Here’s how some others reacted:
What do you think of the tweet? Did the pictures leave you drooling too?
