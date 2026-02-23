American company books every US-bound flight to get stranded employee out of Mexico

Clashes erupted in Mexico on Sunday after the killing of drug lord El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). As cartel violence paralysed traffic on the roads and halted flights in and out of Mexico, mayhem broke out in some of the country’s largest airports. People watch from the Guadalajara International Airport as smoke billows amid a wave of violence (Paco Villanueva via REUTERS)

In the midst of this, one American company went above and beyond to get their employee out of Mexico.

The American cloud application company Vercel booked tickets on every US-bound flight out of Mexico’s Guadalajara so one of their employees could escape the country.

Andrew Barba, the employee in question, expressed gratitude towards his employer in an X post.

“Beyond grateful” Barba, a software engineer at Vercel, said that he and his wife were in Guadalajara when violence broke out at the airport. The couple hid in the bathroom. With internet barely working and several flights cancelled, they were uncertain of when they would be able to escape.

Back in the United States, the Vercel leadership team got to work to ensure their safety. According to Barba, the team booked tickets on every flight to the US, hoping that one would take off.

Their bet eventually paid off when Barba and his wife managed to get on one flight and landed in Dallas, Texas.