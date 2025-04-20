American family living in Delhi adopts abandoned two-year-old, video goes viral

An American couple, who moved to India years ago, shared a heartwarming video on social media annoucing that they have adopted an Indian daughter. Kristen Fischer, who regularly shares her life in India on social media, said that after 17 months, the couple were finally able to welcome their fourth child, two-year-old Nisha, into their family. Kristen Fischer and her husband adopted Nisha in April 2025.(X/kristenfischer3)

Taking to Instagram, Fischer said that they first found Nisha, a child with disabilities, in September 2024 but the adoption took several months before they could bring their daughter home.

Fischer's heartwarming video introducing Nisha to her followers on social media has gained love across the internet.

Check out the video here:

"Big news: We have been keeping this little secret for a while now. We have adopted a little girl from India. I would like to introduce Nisha, a joyful little 2-year-old who now gets to be a part of our forever family," she wrote in the caption.

"Now, as of April 2025, the adoption is complete and she is our beautiful daughter! We have been dreaming of this day for so long. We are so happy to have this special girl in our lives. She is worth every bit of the wait," she said.

Finding Nisha

Kristen Fischer, who moved to Indian nearly 4 years ago, shared little Nisha's story on Instagram in another video. She revealed that the two-year-old was abandoned as a baby and spent her first two years in an orphanage. Nisha was was born with bilateral lower limb deformities, she said.

"We decided to adopt a special needs child for several reasons. But mainly, we wanted to give a new life to a child that never would have gotten it otherwise. Nisha was born with bilateral lower limb deformities. But that fact is not what defines her. She is defined by her smile, her joy, her silliness, and her delightful presence. She deserves the world, even though the world has been so hard on her up until now," she said.

The heartfelt adoption announcement earned the couple praise across the internet. "Kristen, I have goosebumps every time I read your post about Nisha!! Oh how blessed she is to find you and your family," one comment on her video read.

Another commented, "Congratulations and huge respect to see how you adopted a indian girl to give her a good life. This is the best thing I've seen today! Wonderful and congratulations!"