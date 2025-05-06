American woman in Bengaluru amazed by India’s late-night delivery culture: 'You can get everything'

An American woman currently living in Bengaluru has captured the internet’s attention with her candid appreciation of India’s efficient late-night delivery system. Dana Marie, who often shares glimpses of her life in India, recently uploaded a video on Instagram that resonated with many. A US woman in Bengaluru shared her amazement at India’s fast late-night deliveries.(Instagram/danamarieplus3 )

In the video, Dana is seen happily taking a bite from a cake. The text overlay reads: “Something about India is you can get an entire cake delivered to your door in under 20 minutes at 11 pm.” Her astonishment at this simple joy is echoed in the caption where she adds, “Not just cake… Ice cream, coffee, a single can of coke, cucumbers, a pair of scissors, etc. If you live in a major metro, you can get pretty much everything!”

The short clip has gone viral, racking up over 3.9 million views and drawing in a flood of comments from users who couldn’t help but share their own quirky late-night delivery experiences.

“You name it, we deliver it!”

One user reminisced, “I once got an Aadhaar copy printed at 2 am in a non-metro city.” Another chimed in with a dash of tech, saying, “You can get a PS5 in ten minutes. And groceries on the same app!”

Yet another user summed it up perfectly: “That’s the biggest perk in India. Life is so easy here compared to other countries.” A fellow resident wrote, “I feel privileged living in India, to be honest.”

The comments didn’t stop there. A user recalled a unique moment: “This one time I ordered chocolates and snacks worth ₹4,000 at night and six delivery boys came. They were happy because the weather was good.”

People shared examples ranging from the amusing to the truly impressive. One said, “I’ve ordered ice cream and food at 3 am and 5 am, and it arrived in perfect condition. Absolutely delicious.” Another added, “Watching this right after I ordered soup at 2 am – feels relatable.”

Then came the ultimate test of urgency: “My fan stopped working at night, so I ordered a table fan and got it within 10 minutes.” And one user nailed it: “I had a presentation at 9 pm, my mouse stopped working at 8:45, and by 8:55, I had a new one!”

Rounding it all up, a user wrote “I’m surprised it’s not available in other countries – aren’t they supposed to be developed nations?”