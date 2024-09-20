American mom says she can take her toddler to pubs in Bengaluru because…

An American expat has revealed one thing she can do in India that she could not do overseas - take her toddler to pubs after preschool. Dana Marie revealed the surprisingly wholesome reason behind this odd choice in an Instagram video. A US woman in India has revealed the perks of living in Bengaluru(Instagram/@danamarieplus3)

“Bangalore pubs are in a league of their own”

The American mom said that pubs in India have extensive non-alcoholic menus for people who do not drink. For non-drinkers like herself, and for her children, there are always mocktails and fresh juices on offer.

Besides this, many pubs in India - and particularly in Bengaluru - have “ super nice environments” where young children can enjoy. Dana Marie gave the example of the Bengaluru pub in her accompanying video which, she said, has “fish ponds all around, which is fun for little ones.”

“Moreover, many Bengaluru pubs are open-air and do not allow smoking. “Some Bangalore Pubs even host kids' activities on the weekend! We have even attended a child's birthday party in a pub before. Bangalore pubs are in a league of their own!” the American woman, who is currently living in India, said. She added, however, that she would not bring her children to a pub at night.

Take a look at her video here.

Several people in the comments section agreed with this take.

“I’ve even seen a lot of kids at breweries in the evenings here! I think breweries and pubs in Bangalore are a lot more like restaurants than their namesakes in the States,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I’ve taken my 2 year old here. He absolutely loved it too. The vibe in Bangalore is irreplaceable,” another said.

Dana Marie has also spoken about the many differences between India and the US in other videos.