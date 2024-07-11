America's Got Talent judges argue over Rajasthan man’s gravity-defying stunt. Watch

Praveen Prajapat left the audience of America’s Got Talent stunned when he balanced several glasses of water on his head during Tuesday’s episode. The Rajasthan man’s gravity-defying stunt earned him a standing ovation from judge Sofia Vergara during the middle of his performance, but failed to impress Simon Cowell. Praveen Prajapat on America's Got Talent.(YouTube/Praveen Prajapat)

In fact, the four judges of America’s Got Talent had a rare disagreement when they voiced different opinions on Prajapat’s balancing act. While Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel all rose up at the end of the performance to applaud Prajapat, Cowell remained seated and looked impassive as he clapped.

Mandel labelled the balancing act as “amazing,” while Heidi Klum called it “so beautiful to watch.” A visibly impressed Sofia Vergara told the Rajasthan native that he would go far in the competition. The only judge who remained unimpressed was Simon Cowell, who wondered what Prajapat would bring next to the act.

When the reality show contestant answered that he could balance 101 earthen pots on his head, as well as four LPG gas cylinders, the AGT judge remained unconvinced. He was the only one who said “no” to Prajapat, while the three other judges gave their assent.

Watch the balancing act below:

As part of his act, Rajasthan’s Praveen Prajapat balanced a stack of glass cups on his head, topped with an earthen pot. He also balanced his feet on two glass cups as he danced.

“I have trained two or three hours every day for the last 10 years just for this moment,” he told the judges.

The Rajasthan man said he learned the skill from his father. This is not Prajapat’s first stint on a reality TV show - he also participated in India's Got Talent Season 9.