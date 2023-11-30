close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Amit Trivedi impressed by auto driver's karaoke session on road. Watch

Amit Trivedi impressed by auto driver's karaoke session on road. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 30, 2023 11:51 AM IST

The auto driver has a speaker and a mic attached to his auto, through which he displays his karoke session on the road.

Amit Trivedi took to Instagram to share a heartening video of an auto driver who was seen singing while driving his vehicle. The driver, who has a speaker and a mic attached to his auto, was seen enjoying music on the road and keeping people entertained with his singing.

Amit Trivedi shared the video of the auto driver on Instagram. (Sharanyaa Nair/HT )
Amit Trivedi shared the video of the auto driver on Instagram. (Sharanyaa Nair/HT )

"Caught a glimpse of PURE PASSION on the streets of Mumbai. This gentleman, somewhere in Bandra turned his humble ride into a concert stage on wheels, this filled my heart with so much joy!" wrote Trivedi as he shared the video.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He further added, "It’s moments like these that remind me that there’s so much talent in our incredible country. I wish I had the opportunity to wait and have a chat with him. Nonetheless, watching him really made my day, and I hope it makes yours too." (Also Read: X user's viral post sparks debate on Mumbai vs Bengaluru auto drivers)

The clip shows the man holding a mic and singing Khoya Khoya Chand, a song by Mohammed Rafi.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has more than 2.6 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, "This is amazing, it really shows happiness is within, you just cannot buy it at any price."

A second shared, "This city is full of surprises!"

A third added, "This shows money is not required to be happy but one passionate hobby is more than enough."

"This can happen only in Mumbai," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "The man knows how to live life."

"This is amazing," commented a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out