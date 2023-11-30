Amit Trivedi impressed by auto driver's karaoke session on road. Watch

Amit Trivedi took to Instagram to share a heartening video of an auto driver who was seen singing while driving his vehicle. The driver, who has a speaker and a mic attached to his auto, was seen enjoying music on the road and keeping people entertained with his singing. Amit Trivedi shared the video of the auto driver on Instagram. (Sharanyaa Nair/HT )

"Caught a glimpse of PURE PASSION on the streets of Mumbai. This gentleman, somewhere in Bandra turned his humble ride into a concert stage on wheels, this filled my heart with so much joy!" wrote Trivedi as he shared the video.

He further added, "It’s moments like these that remind me that there’s so much talent in our incredible country. I wish I had the opportunity to wait and have a chat with him. Nonetheless, watching him really made my day, and I hope it makes yours too." (Also Read: X user's viral post sparks debate on Mumbai vs Bengaluru auto drivers)

The clip shows the man holding a mic and singing Khoya Khoya Chand, a song by Mohammed Rafi.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has more than 2.6 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, "This is amazing, it really shows happiness is within, you just cannot buy it at any price."

A second shared, "This city is full of surprises!"

A third added, "This shows money is not required to be happy but one passionate hobby is more than enough."

"This can happen only in Mumbai," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "The man knows how to live life."

"This is amazing," commented a sixth.

