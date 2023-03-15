Amitabh Bachchan shares million-dollar life lessons he learnt from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Watch

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a life lesson he learnt from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan with his 33.2 million followers. The wise words of the actor’s father have left people with thoughts, giving them much-needed mid-week motivation. It may have the same effect on you.

“Man ka ho to achcha, na ho to aur bhi achcha,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan while sharing a video on Instagram. When translated from Hindi to English, the caption reads, “If things happen according to your wish, that’s good. But if they don’t, that’s even better.”

The video opens to show Amitabh Bachchan quoting his father’s words which he mentioned in the caption at an event. He added that this was one of the first things his father taught him, and he could ‘never understand that’. When he asked about it, his father replied, “If things are not happening according to your wish, they are happening according to the wish of some divine force. And that divine force will never think ill about you. So, you have to respect that as being better.”

The 80-year-old actor went on to say, “So, if things worked, I said fine. If they didn’t, I felt there was some kind of divine force or divinity that didn’t want me to do that. And perhaps wait for another opportunity.”

He then quoted another million-dollar piece of advice he received from his father during his struggling days. The actor told his father, “Bada sangharsh hai jeevan mein (There is a lot of struggle in life).” To this, his father replied, “Jab tak jeevan hai, tab tak sangharsh hai (As long as there is life, there is struggle).”

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has been viewed over 3.5 million times. It has also raked a plethora of comments.

Comedian Zakir Khan, model Navya Naveli Nanda, and actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped heart emoticons on the video. Actor Arjun Rampal also commented on the post. He wrote, “Thank you.” An Instagram user posted, “Best lesson of life.” “You are an inspiration to all of us sir,” expressed another. A third added, “Well said sir.” “This is One of the Finest Videos on Social Media,” joined a fourth.

