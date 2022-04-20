Home / Trending / Amul doodle honours Yash's KGF Chapter 2 on its box office success. See pic
Amul doodle honours Yash's KGF Chapter 2 on its box office success. See pic

Indian dairy brand Amul recently took to its Instagram page in order to honour the massive box office success of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, with a doodle.
Yash's Rocky from KGF: Chapter 2 in the Amul doodle on Instagram.&nbsp;(Instagram/@amul_india)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:22 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

After releasing in theatres on April 14, the movie KGF: Chapter 2 has been massively successful at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this movie stars actor Yash in the role of Rocky. The movie also stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, among others. Recently, Indian dairy brand Amul has taken to its Instagram page in order to honour this movie.

The brand has shared a doodle in its iconic style. The doodle features actor Yash as Rocky in the get-up that he is seen in the movie KGF: Chapter 2. The doodle also comes with a witty wordplay that reads, “Koolar mein gold rakho. Say Yash to it.” This is resulting from the fact that the movie is based on the Kolar Gold Fields.

This Instagram share by Amul, comes with a caption that reads, “Period action blockbuster has massive box office success!” It is part of the Amul Topical cartoons that they often upload in order to to honour recent events in Indian pop culture or the like.

Take a look at the post right here:

The doodle has been shared on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising the movie KGF Chapter 2. It has also received more than 94,000 likes on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Salam Rocky Bhai,super cool artwork by Amul.” “Indian pop culture is coming back,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “This is what success tastes like.”

What are your thoughts on this Instagram share by Amul?

