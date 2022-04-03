An owl is perfectly camouflaged in this photo. Can you spot the bird?

There are many posts and images on social media that leave netizens perplexed and scratching their heads. Everyone likes a good puzzle especially when the challenge is about spotting something. Like this photo shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account. The photo contains an owl but it is really hard to spot as it has a perfect camouflage. One needs to really scrutinise the pic to make out the bird and it could have been easily missed at first glance.

Shared on March 30, the tweet has got over 1,400 likes so far. “Meditating Owl, with its eyes closed, has a perfect camouflage that one can ever see,” Susanta Nanda captioned the photo. He also credited the account that had posted the original photo as Massimo.

The owl is seen sitting with its eyes closed, as if it is meditating, on the bark of a tree that is so similar to its fur that the owl is perfectly camouflaged.

See the post below:

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 30, 2022

The share got numerous comments with users trying to figure out the owl.

“What a camouflage sir. I never seen this type of photo before,” a Twitter user commented. “Owls are generally difficult to be identified quickly,” said another. A third said, “This one is good for ‘spot the bird in the photo’ contest. It took a while to realise that it was right in the middle!” “There can never be a perfect camouflage than this,” commented yet another.

