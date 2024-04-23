Anand Mahindra hails Gukesh D's monumental triumph at Fide Candidates tournament, calls him 'chaturanga champ'

Dommaraju Gukesh, 17, has won the Fide Candidates tournament and became the youngest World Championship challenger. He is the first teenager to win the competition in history as well. Only Viswanathan Anand and him are Indians to have won the Candidates, with Gukesh finishing in first position with a score of 9/14. Later this year, he and Ding Liren will compete to become the next world chess champion. Snapshot of Gukesh D with Anand Mahindra. (X/@anandmahindra)

Soon after it was announced that Gukesh D became a World Championship challenger, congratulations poured in from around the world. Even Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra reacted to it.

"The ICEMAN prevails!! He comes from a swelteringly hot state, but he's shown he can keep his cool even when competitive heat is at its peak. Just 17 years old, @DGukesh has a long and shining future ahead of him. And so does Indian Chess. An entire nation stands and cheers this chaturanga champ," wrote Mahindra in his tweet.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 22. Since being posted, it has garnered more than four lakh views. The share also has over 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Hope Tech Mahindra and its asssociates, sponsor or in whatever way help future Indian chess prodigies."

A second shared, "Congratulations @DGukesh The Iceman on making history as the youngest champion."

"Big Congrats Gukesh. Best wishes on your journey," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Gukesh has a balanced head on his shoulder. He displayed tremendous temperament all through. Even his post-victory utterings displayed that he could hold his pedestal. Great maturity at this age. He has the great makings of a true champion. The nation is pouring best wishes to him."

"We need to grow the sport in general, not just our players. We need more sponsors and innovative ads. We have to make these chess players chess stars. It's good for the sport, and people like you must take charge to bring about this big change," said a fourth.